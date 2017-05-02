Insect Control Tips And Tricks For You

If you have been a homeowner for years or just a few weeks, there is a good chance that you have come face to face with a pest of one kind or another. Knowing what to do when this occurs will help you. Continue reading to learn what to do if you find your home has been invaded by pests.

Spray a perimeter spray around your home to keep bugs out. Make sure you spray your home's foundation, porches, steps, and other areas that are located near any windows and/or doors. Watch for cracks as you spray. Seal up these places with fillers like caulk.

Check to see that all of your food is airtight and sealed efficiently. If food is not sealed properly, it will give off an odor, which will attract a wide range of insects. This could lead to an infestation, which can cost you a lot of time and money in the long run.

Borax powder is known as a natural pest control. It can be used to rid your home and yard of many different kinds of insects, including roaches and ants. Avoid using borax around children and pets. Instead, place borax along baseboards and under cabinets to quickly rid your home of these pests.

If you believe that you have a bat in the house, leave a window open overnight. Try to pick one that is located close to where you think the bat might be. These pests follow the air current, so they should go right back outside if they have a way to exit the premises.

Check the plumbing in your house, if you have pests. Never leave a sink, bathtub or toilet clogged for any longer than you have to. The organic matter that can build up in these is a delicious meal to both flies and cockroaches. Whenever you clean out your drains, you should make sure that you check them on a monthly basis.

When you're not using your food, be sure it's sealed properly. Food scents are a big attraction to a lot of pests. Full trash bags are another attraction, so remove these as soon as possible. Pests love the scent of garbage, after all.

If you're using mulch, don't mulch all the way to the side of your home. Leave a gap about half a foot in length between the mulch and your outdoor wall. This will give you (or any exterminator) a better ability to see if any pests (like termites) are crawling from the mulch onto your outdoor wall.

Getting rid of fleas is a lot easier than you may thing. A good mixture of boric acid and a botanic-based pesticide is not only helpful in killing fleas, but is also safe to use. The pesticides found in the oil works by cutting of oxygen to their breathing tubes and the boric acid destroys their digestive system.

Did you see some carpenter ants in your home? These ants are usually attracted by damp wood. There might be a leak somewhere in your home. Call a plumber and have your plumbing system entirely inspected. Once the leak is fixed, focus on eradicating the carpenter ants with some borax or a similar product.

Check to see if the shingles in your home are in need of repair every few months or so. Bugs will tend to feast on anything that is molding or breaking down, especially wood. Try to keep your home up to date if you want to avoid a bug problem in the future.

The cleaner your home is, the less likely you are to have bugs infest your home. Bugs actually feed off of the crumbs that are dropped on your floor or in your couch cushions. An unclean home is a perfect place for bugs and pests to breed and become out of control.

If you've got a problem with cock roaches, be careful with everything, you leave out in the open. They can eat soap, shampoo and toothpaste as well as other strange substances you might think they wouldn't. Keep anything that they could use as food in an air-tight storage container, for your health and to keep from accidentally feeding them.

This article has discussed some great ways that you can ensure your household pests don't overtake your home. It is important that when you see the first signs of an unwanted intruder, you take precautions. Use the tips you've just read to ensure your home becomes your safe haven once again.