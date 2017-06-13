Practical Pest Control Tips You Can Start Using Today

It can be very frustrating finding out about your pest problem. Not having the slightest idea how to go about fixing the problem can be even worse. Thankfully, you have stumbled upon the right article that will assist you in eliminating them. Keep reading to find out exactly what you need to know.

If you are concerned that you have bed bugs, do not try to remove your mattress from your home. Dragging it through the house is likely to spread the infestation. Instead, keep everything stored in that one location. You can add a "bed bug cover" to the mattress to try and contain the problem, although you will need to be seen by a pest control specialist.

If you have pets in your home, make sure that you clean up after them. Leaving pet food or pet waste out in the open can be an invitation for flies or other types of insects to come into your home. Clean up efficiently if you want to prevent bugs from coming into your house.

You should always fix any leaks in the plumbing of your house. You will also want to look for any other sources of water lying around. A place people often look is under their houseplants. Bugs tend to go places in which they can find water so they can drink and breed.

If your pest problem is noisy crickets, then your answer is as easy as duct tape. Cut off a strip and lay it with the adhesive side facing up. Place in on the floor or ground near where you hear the crickets. It will attract them, and they will get stuck on it.

Make sure that you mow your lawn frequently. Mowing your lawn is a great way to get rid of the excess matter that is in your front yard, and will kill some of the bugs left stranded. This is a good way to keep your area looking tidy, while reducing pests around your house.

Is your home swarming with ants? Use sugar and borax to eliminate them. They are drawn to the sugar, while the borax will prove lethal. Just make a half-and-half mixture of sugar and borax in a one-quart jar. Place holes in that lid, then sprinkle it along your foundation and baseboards.

Termites can be a major problem for any homeowner; they can eat away at your house. One way to prevent them from getting in is by using sealant in your basement. This is a prime spot for them to enter. The best part is that sealant is not expensive and is easy to put on yourself.

Clean any highly trafficked food areas every single day. Even a few crumbs each day can lead to a feast for pests over time. It's best then to approach your cleaning not once a week, but daily for these areas. Even just five minutes will lead you to a cleaner area and less potential pests.

Avoid furniture from unknown sources. Furniture, especially upholstered furniture, can harbor pests. To keep them out of your home, avoid furniture from resale shops, trading websites, or the side of the road. If you bring an infested piece of furniture into your home, it can spread to all of your own furniture as well.

Use peanut butter in your mousetrap. Many people follow the old tradition of using a piece of cheese, but the truth is that is does not works nearly as good as peanut butter does. Cheese goes stale and does not have nearly as strong of an odor. Use peanut butter and see how much faster it is to get rid of the rodent.

If you are about to wipe out pest with a chemical product, take the time to protect yourself first. Wear some gloves and find some protective goggles for your eyes. Place a scarf on your nose and mouth to prevent exposure to the chemical. If you get some chemicals on your skin, rinse immediately.

Do you have spiders? If so, then understand that the main reason they are there is likely due to other bugs being in your home as well. Regularly vacuum and dust to reduce the chance of a problem. This will greatly reduce the number of bugs in your home and you should see a corresponding reduction in spiders.

Do not buy pesticides that are labeled as being for outdoor use. While these products may get rid of the pests that you are trying to battle, they usually have a much higher concentration of chemicals than those for indoors. This means they will leave harmful poisons in the air for much longer.

You deserve to be able to put your feet up at night without worrying about what will be under them when you get up. Bugs and rodents are a nightmare to live with and a real hassle to get rid of. Hopefully, you've found a solution to your problem in this article.