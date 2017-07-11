Improve Your Home With Professional Tips

What if you could totally transform the look of your home with just a few little tricks that do not cost much? Re-vamping your home can add some spice to your life and freshen up dated-looking rooms. This is especially useful around the holidays if you will be hosting guests. Follow these easy tips and add a little flair to your home today.

Venetian blinds can be vacuumed but at some point, they need to be washed. One way to wash them is to put them in the bathtub and use a brush and solvent to clean off the accumulation of dust. An easier way, may be to wash them while still hanging. Put a plastic drop cloth underneath to keep water off the floor.

During your next home improvement project, make sure to cover any exposed surfaces. For example, cover the floor with a tarp if you are painting or protect your counter tops if you are demolishing cabinets. If you fail to take the time to do this step, you may wind up spending a lot of money fixing scratched or damaged items.

You can speed the drying of your drywall patch by using a hair blower! Any hair dryer will work as long as it is portable enough that you can direct the air flow from it over your patch. Keep the air temperature set to low and don't try to dry the patch too quickly or it will crack.

A nice addition to any home is a nicely crafted fence. If your home is lacking a fence, you might decide it is time to build one. Fences look great in just about any home and can help raise the property value of your home. You can also feel a little more secure, as having a fence can help keep random strangers off your property.

When it comes time to purchase furnishings, shy away from living room pieces that have active patterns in the upholstery. Purchasing geometric shape or floral print items will automatically determine your home decor. If you stick to solid, neutral colors in upholstery, (e.g. beige, brown, green, or black) you'll have plenty of flexibility when you start to accessorize. If you want patterns, use pillows and throw blankets to have patterns but also design control.

You can make simple art for your wall by purchasing some solid colored picture frames and tearing out pictures from old children's books. Illustrations from the likes of Alice in Wonderland, Wizard of Oz and so on are very popular. They make great old fashioned wall art, and add a touch of personality to your home.

Take advantage of light in a room, by placing a few, mismatched pieces of furniture around the window area. It creates a great area for reading a book by natural light or a nice nook to sit and talk with your friends about the view outside, which is especially great, if you live in a nice city or rural area.

Replacing a kitchen or bathroom floor is especially easy if you use adhesive-backed vinyl tiles. Easier to handle than rolled vinyl flooring and less messy than regular vinyl tiles that require a sticky adhesive compound, this is a quick way to update your floor. It may take you longer to take the old flooring up than to put the new tiles down.

If you are looking to install skylights or already have them in your home, it can be a costly item during summertime. In the summer months, the sun is shining overhead emitting lots of heat. The heat will require you to run your air conditioner at a higher level. However, in recent years, there has been high quality glazes developed that aid your windows in blocking out excessive heat and keeping it in during winter months. Talk to your local window dealer about the benefits of purchasing glazed windows.

When putting your house up for sale, a bathroom is an important room to consider remodeling. Bathrooms are more expensive to update than living rooms or bedrooms, and potential buyers can definitely be turned off by having to spend a lot of money updating one. So you should try to choose tubs, toilets and other fixtures in the bathroom to be of quality but not too customized to your tastes. Remove cheap flooring with something more luxurious, like tile.

Make a budget, and include every detail you can. When faced with unexpected expenses, your budget can take a critical hit as these pile up. Prevent this through planning and you will be able to deal better when dealing with sudden changes.

Using a paste-form of wood filler to fill a hole in wood, that you need to screw into again, will not yield satisfactory results. The screw will cause the wood filler to disintegrate and never hold secure. Instead, break off pieces of wooden toothpicks and fill the hole with as many as it will hold. Put a drop of white or wood glue on top of the toothpicks, that you can break off so that they are flush with the surrounding wood, and allow to dry. When completely dry, replace the screw into your new real wood-filled hole and that will give the screw something to "bite" into, versus the plaster-like dust, created by typical wood fillers.

You probably have come to the conclusion that improving your home is not necessarily complicated. Simply making the effort to learn about any project you undertake will show you just how easy it can be to do many projects on your own. Keep these tips in mind, and you will soon be impressed with the look of your home.