Secrets To Finding An Insect Control Answer

Has your home been invaded by pests? Are you struggling with an infestation of insects, mice or other vermin? Does nothing you do seem to work? You may just need some effective pest control tips that you can start using right away. The following article will point you in the right direction.

Ask any professional you hire for references. Just because they have an ad in your yellow pages does not mean that they do good business. They only way to be sure that you are going to get your money's worth is to verify that their other customers are satisfied with their work.

If you find a lot of flying bugs or even bats inside your home, check the screens on your windows. Not only do screens on windows and doors keep out flying pests, they also do a good job of keeping out crawling bugs as well. If your screens have holes in them, then you should immediately repair them so that you prevent any kind of bugs from entering.

One of the ways that you can prevent mosquitoes from coming to your house is to eliminate the standing water that you have outdoors. This can be anything from a puddle to a kiddy pool, as you will want to drain all the water in these, especially in the summer.

Before you attempt to get rid of any pests, you must identify them. Not knowing what kind of pests you're dealing with can lead to using ineffective methods or methods that make the situation worse. By properly identifying the type of pests you're dealing with, you can develop control measures that can get rid of them.

Avoid planting trees too close to the house if your home is prone to rat or mouse infestation. When trees are too close, rodents can climb them and get into your attic and roof. Plant the trees at least 15 feet away from the house.

Did you see some carpenter ants in your home? These ants are usually attracted by damp wood. There might be a leak somewhere in your home. Call a plumber and have your plumbing system entirely inspected. Once the leak is fixed, focus on eradicating the carpenter ants with some borax or a similar product.

Get rid of fallen trees in your yard quickly. Chop up the fallen tree, and use it for firewood. This can be used in your home, but if you don't want to use it, then sell or give it away. You need to get rid of the stump as well. Stumps are pieces of wood that have died, and termites love them.

Termites can be a major problem for any homeowner; they can eat away at your house. One way to prevent them from getting in is by using sealant in your basement. This is a prime spot for them to enter. The best part is that sealant is not expensive and is easy to put on yourself.

Get rid of silverfish in your home by using aromatic spices. Spices such as clove, bay leaves or sage are often able to ward off silverfish. Sew these spices into small sachets. Display them in areas where your home is most likely susceptible to silverfish. Such areas include your bathroom, damp areas of your kitchen or behind the washer and dryer.

Compare exterminator costs. There are different factors that go into different estimates, so find out what they are. You want to make sure that the person you hire can get rid of these pests for good. However, sometimes that will cost a little more. Do your research before hiring someone.

You should have a weekly or bi-weekly cabinet cleaning schedule. These dark spaces, full of hiding places, are a great home for pests. Use an environmental, non-toxic pesticide in the corners and joins of the wood each season. Always be watchful for signs of potential infestation that will need to be dealt with.

Be very careful if employing poisonous pest control traps, especially the variety designed to kill ants. These traps contain poisoned food that ants bring to the queen who will consume it and hopefully die. However, the main ingredient of this poison is peanut butter which pets might enjoy, so keep them away from the traps.

Use peanut butter in your mousetrap. Many people follow the old tradition of using a piece of cheese, but the truth is that is does not works nearly as good as peanut butter does. Cheese goes stale and does not have nearly as strong of an odor. Use peanut butter and see how much faster it is to get rid of the rodent.

Make your home less inviting to scorpions. Ensure that all of your plants, trees, and shrubs are not touching the sides of your home, which would give the scorpions a point of access into your home. Also keep your lawn adequately mowed and keep piles of wood and brush small.

Store blankets, sweaters, quilts and other bedding and garments in chests lined with cedar. The natural resin of cedar wood repels moths and other pests without harming fabrics. You can also use cedar hangers in your closet or place small planks of cedar in your drawers or storage containers for the same effect.

Do you feel like you can take a proactive stance when it comes to the pests in your home now? Go ahead and start implementing the advice you've read, and you will notice how much of an improvement it brings. Continue to learn, and you will take back your home.