Effective Pest Control Tips You Must Learn About

Ask any professional you hire for references. Just because they have an ad in your yellow pages does not mean that they do good business. They only way to be sure that you are going to get your money's worth is to verify that their other customers are satisfied with their work.

Ask any professional you hire for references. Just because they have an ad in your yellow pages does not mean that they do good business. They only way to be sure that you are going to get your money's worth is to verify that their other customers are satisfied with their work.

If you are having a pest control problem at your home, take a look at your garbage for clues to why this is happening. Garbage needs to be in air tight bags and disposed of on a regular basis. Keep your trash outside your home and not inside your kitchen to reduce the chances of having a pest problem.

Fumigate your home on a regular basis if you have had a pest problem more than one time. Some pests are so populated in an area that it can be next to impossible to keep them out of your home. However, if you take preventative measures, you are more likely to succeed.

You can keep ants away from the inside of your home using a mixture of sugar and borax. Start by mixing one cup of sugar and one cup of borax into a quart jar. Then, punch some holes in that jar's lid. Sprinkle it near the baseboards inside your house and around the outside. The ants will eat the sugar and the borax will poison them.

Look for possible entry points around your home. Bugs and animals can be very creative when it comes to breaking into your home. If you have noticed a new problem, it is possible that they found a new way in. Take a look around the outside and interior home and seal any possibly entryways for pests.

Pests are good at finding small spaces to crawl into so make sure you seal proof your house. Check for any loose windows/doors and get them sealed tightly. Also check the screens in your house for even the smallest holes. If there's a way to get in, they will find it.

If you are living in a multi-unit building, any form of individual pest control measures that you take will be ineffective. This is because those pests can travel from one apartment unit to another. To get rid of the bugs completely, your whole building needs to be treated at one time.

To control pests, take a look at your plumbing. Make sure you eliminate clogs in any drains. Organic matter forms in these drains, creating a big attraction for roaches and flies. After you have cleared the drains, check them every month.

Compare exterminator costs. There are different factors that go into different estimates, so find out what they are. You want to make sure that the person you hire can get rid of these pests for good. However, sometimes that will cost a little more. Do your research before hiring someone.

Bee stings are painful, and can even be fatal for some people. Make sure bees do not build a nest on or near your home. If you notice bees near your home, check to make sure they are not building a nest. Wasp spray can be used from a distance to kill the bees before you remove the nest.

Use chunks of steel wool to block any mouse holes that you find in your home. The mice or rats will eat it and they'll end up dying. Therefore, use wood putty that is mixed with a little steel wool in order to prevent rodents from coming in your home.

Sprinkle boric acid, a white powdery substance, into cracks and crevices around your home to keep roaches at bay. The powder sticks to the roaches, and they ingest the poison as they clean themselves. You can also mix the powder with sugar to bait them. Avoid spreading the powder in areas that children or pets can access.

Put screens in your windows. Cool summer breezes are nice, but the insects and bugs that can come in are not so pleasant. While it might be true that you just use the air conditioning most of the time, remember that it can break down and power does go out. Be prepared.

Store blankets, sweaters, quilts and other bedding and garments in chests lined with cedar. The natural resin of cedar wood repels moths and other pests without harming fabrics. You can also use cedar hangers in your closet or place small planks of cedar in your drawers or storage containers for the same effect.

Do you feel like you can take a proactive stance when it comes to the pests in your home now?